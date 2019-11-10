Sunday temps a bit warmer in Charlotte metro

The sun is helping provide a bit of relief on Sunday from cold temperatures in the Charlotte area.

Temps are about normal for this time of the year and if you have outdoor plans on Sunday you should be fine as the sun will stay out and warm things up a bit. The high for Charlotte is supposed to be 64.

ARCTIC BLAST COULD SHATTER RECORDS

It was 30 degrees in Monroe Sunday morning and believe it or not the mountains are actually a bit warmer than the metro.

On Tuesday there is precipitation expected in the early morning hours, which may translate to an inch or inch and a half of snow in the mountain region.

The cold front expected this week will bring temps down to the teens with 17 predicted in Boone.

Advertisement

Download the new Fox 46 Weather App and sign up for personalized alerts in your neighborhood.