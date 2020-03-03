Super Tuesday weather: Less rain in the AM

If you are headed out to vote and don't want to get caught in the rain, the later you wait, the chance for showers steadily increase.

And with steady rain expected we have declared Tuesday a Neighborhood Weather Alert Day.

Tuesday will be mild again but rainy with an 80% chance for showers. Our meteorologist Nick Kosir says there's a moist southerly flow coming from Tennessee that combines with a passing upper disturbance and it will bring a heavy batch of rain across the area this afternoon.

A cold front will push through the area tonight and then stall out along the Gulf coast Wednesday with a wave of low pressure riding along the boundary and spreading another round of rain across the region on Thursday.

There was light rain this morning in Asheville. The Piedmont will see the highest likeliness of rain Tuesday night.

More rain is expected on Thursday.

Cool and dry high pressure will build Friday and dominate our weather over the weekend, with temps expected to be in the 60's.

Today: 80% showers. Hi: 66 Lo: 47

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 67 Lo: 45

Thursday: 40% showers. Hi: 54 Lo: 36