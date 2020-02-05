Tornado Warning issued for multiple counties across NC Thursday

Rounds of heavy rain will move in from the south and west through the night and all day Thursday. Some breaks in the rain are possible, but they won't last long.

A Flood Watch is in effect through early Friday morning. The heavy rain will make the morning and evening commute difficult; add a few extra minutes to your drive, and don't try to drive your car through any standing water on roads.

Between two to five inches of rain is expected by the time it tapers off Friday morning. Another big threat is for severe storms.

A squall line will likely develop and move east in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and brief tornadoes are possible.

Think about where you would go if a Tornado Warning is issued in your area. Remember, lowest level of your home, away from windows and exterior walls. A closet or bathroom is a good spot.

Thursday: 100 percent chance showers and storms. Hi: 69 Lo: 45

Friday: Partly sunny. 20 percent storms. Hi: 52 Lo: 33

The weekend looks quieter and cooler with highs in the 50s.