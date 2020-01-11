Tornado Watch issued in multiple counties in Carolinas

article

A Neighborhood Weather Alert is expected to continue overnight as a cold front swings through the region. There is a marginal to slight risk for severe thunderstorms in all neighborhoods.

A Tornado Watch was issued by the National Weather Service until Midnight in the following counties in western North Carolina including Avery, Burke, Cleveland, Henderson, Polk, and Rutherford. The Tornado Watch was also issued for multiple upstate South Carolina counties including Union, Cherokee, Spartanburg, Anderson, and Greenville.

Temperatures are mild on the mild side tonight with breezy winds at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Ashe, Avery, Watauga, Lancaster, and Chesterfield counties. Wind gusts in these are could be up to 50 mph.

The line of strong storms is expected to cross the area overnight bringing torrential rain, damaging winds, and lightning. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but there is very little to no threat.

The strongest storms will begin to move into the mountains and foothills around 9 p.m. The Piedmont and Sandhills will be dealing with storms a little later after 11 p.m. or midnight. Most of the activity should push off to the east by 4 a.m. Sunday.

The primary threats overnight will be damaging wind gusts, lightning, and heavy rain. Wind gusts may exceed 60 mph. Saturated ground and strong winds could bring down trees and power lines. Though our tornado risk is low, it isn’t zero. So a brief spin-up cannot be ruled out.

The National Weather Service reports three storm-related deaths in Alabama, bringing the number of people killed following severe storms to at least seven. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said via Twitter that the three Alabama deaths occurred in Pickens County. Three other people have died in Louisiana and one fatality has been reported in Texas since fierce storms erupted in the southern U.S. on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.