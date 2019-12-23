Travelers, pack some patience on this soggy Monday

Rain will continue throughout the day on Monday in charlotte so wherever you are headed, be it work or getting out of town for the holidays, pack some patience.

Isolated flooding is possible with rainfall totals around two inches expected.

"Don't drown, turn around," was the message South Carolina's Department of Transportation was relaying Monday morning in regards to flash floods popping up on roadways throughout the state.

The rain clears tonight and makes way for a beautiful Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 60's with lots of sun. Slightly cooler temps with partial sun is expected Christmas Day.