Tropical Storm Dorian could impact the Carolinas; second storm now forming

We may have a damp Labor Day in the Carolinas if Tropical Storm Dorian continues its current path.

Dorian was located about 300 miles southeast of Puerto Rico Tuesday night. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and it is forecasted to strengthen during the next 24 hours as it moves west-northwest.

It's possible that the Florida coast could be impacted as early as Sunday. For the Carolinas, we could see the remnants of the storm by Labor Day.

Dorian already caused power outages and downed trees in Barbados and St. Lucia, and a still-uncertain long-term track showed the storm near Florida over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Erin formed off the East Coast on Tuesday night. It was located about 430 miles west of Bermuda and 300 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, NC. It was moving northwest at 2 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.