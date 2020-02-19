Up to 2″ of snow possible in Charlotte neighborhoods with winter weather on the way

Snow lovers in the Charlotte area Thursday may be your day.

Chances are looking better that we could see the first accumulating snow of the season.

Forecast totals are still on the light side, showing anywhere from just a dusting to two inches, but enough to impact travel in parts of the area.

When does it start? Snow may begin in the mountains by late Thursday morning, then spread over the Charlotte area and east through the afternoon and evening.

Parts of upstate South Carolina could see a rain/snow mix, then mostly snow before it moves out Thursday night.Temperatures will fall below freezing by Friday morning, so slick spots on the roads will be a concern. Sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday.

Today: 40 percent chance for AM showers. Hi: 53 Lo: 35

Tomorrow: 80 percent chance for rain/snow showers. Dusting possible in CLT. Hi: 53 Lo: 35

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 46 Lo: 23