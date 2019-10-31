WEATHER ALERT: Tornado watch issued for Charlotte metro, surrounding counties

article

The possibility for severe thunderstorms has led to several warnings in the Charlotte area and the Charlotte metro is now under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado watch has been issued for several parts of North and South Carolina until 11 p.m. It was initially issued for Burke, Ashe and Watauga counties until 7 p.m., but has expanded to several areas east of the mountains including Rowan, Gaston, Mecklenburg and York counties.

The strong cold front sweeping across the area from the west Thursday afternoon and evening is bringing heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms possible.

Gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning and thunder are expected. The cold front will push east of the area Thursday night.

SEVERAL NEIGHBORHOODS CONSIDER POSTPONING TRICK-OR-TREATING DUE TO FORECASTED STORMS

Behind the front high pressure will usher in much cooler and drier conditions, with temperatures falling below freezing across the mountains Friday night. Cool and dry conditions will persist through the weekend and into early next week.

Today: 100 percent chance for showers. Hi: 79 Lo: 45

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. Hi: 62 Lo: 36

Saturday: Sunny and cool. Hi: 61 Lo: 34

