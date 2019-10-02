Wednesday was hottest day of year...and it's October

article

The endless summer continued on Wednesday.

Record-breaking heat was expected on Wednesday and it did not disappoint. Temperatures reached 99 degrees Wednesday afternoon, breaking the record not only for the day, but also becoming the hottest day of the year. The previous record for the day was 92, which was set in 1986. With temperatures expected to rise again on Thursday, weather enthusiasts are paying close attention as the record in Charlotte for the month of October is 98.

It will still be hot on Friday but not as hot as it’s been. Friday night a cold front swings through and completely changes our weather pattern. Saturday will be cool and fall-like with highs in the 70's and lows in the 50's.

We’ll keep that pattern in place through early next week.

On Monday a front approaches and finally puts some decent rain chances in the forecast for Monday into Tuesday.