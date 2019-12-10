Wild temperature swings and storms through week’s end

Cloudy conditions and occasional rain will stick around until a cold front passes east of the region early Wednesday.

Rain will briefly change to a light wintry mix before ending across the mountains early Wednesday. Dry but cold high pressure will settle in behind the front for mid-week.

Another round of brief wintry weather is possible early in the northwestern piedmont on Friday morning, but the bulk of this precipitation should fall as cold rain.

The rest of the weekend looks nice with sunny skies and highs around 60 degrees.

Tuesday: 80 percent chance for showers. Hi: 67 Lo: 44

Wednesday: 10 percent chance for showers. Hi: 52 Lo: 30

Thursday: Partly sunny. Hi: 50 Lo: 34

