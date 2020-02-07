Wind Advisory issued for portions of the Carolinas; flooding and power outages remain a concern

A Wind Advisory has been issued Friday until 6 p.m. for upstate South Carolina, northeast Georgia, and Piedmont and western North Carolina.

Expect west winds 15 to 25 miler per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour at times.

FOX 46 Meteorologist Nick Kosir says gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and more power outages could result.

The very windy conditions may impact residents and responders attempting cleanup and repairs from the damage on Thursday. Residents are being asked to used extreme caution if working outdoors on Friday, especially under trees or power lines.

Wet soils from recent heavy rainfall may result in weakened root systems, causing more trees to fall from lower than usual wind speeds.

Meteorologist Nick Kosir says folks should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. People should secure all outdoor objects.