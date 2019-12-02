Winter Storm Warning in effect for NC mountain counties

An intense coastal cyclone east of New Jersey will wrap moisture, cold air, and windy conditions across the viewing area on Monday.

The mountains can expect 2 to 4 inches of snowfall through Tuesday with 40 mph wind gusts.

A winter storm warning is in place until 7 a.m. Tuesday. In the piedmont, it’ll be sunny and dry with breezy conditions. Drier weather will return through Thursday before another low-pressure system approaches from the Deep South or Gulf Coast region late in the week.

SNOWY, ICY CONDITIONS PROMPT WINTER STORM WARNING IN MOUNTAINS

A quick shot of moisture with this system will arrive on Friday, followed by drying high pressure for much of next weekend.

Today: Sunny and breezy. Hi: 52 Lo: 31

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 54 Lo: 33

Wednesday: Sunny. Hi: 57 Lo: 33

