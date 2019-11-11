Winter Weather Advisory in effect as arctic blast brings freezing temps, chances for snow

A strong Arctic cold front is sweeping the country and it’ll be knocking on the Carolinas’ door Tuesday morning, bringing bitter cold temperatures and chances for snow to parts of our area. This will be some of the coldest air to come to the region since February.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday for mountain counties. For those neighborhoods, rain is expected to begin around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Cold air quickly rushes in throughout the morning. This will change the cold rain to a wintry mix around 5 a.m. and eventually, all snow by 9 a.m. Some spots in the mountains could see upwards of 3” of snow.

GET THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP NOW

Snow won’t be in every neighborhood, but gusty wind and arctic air will be. Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph Tuesday through Wednesday.

A mixed bag of precipitation is possible along the I-40 corridor tomorrow morning. For counties in that area, including Burke, Caldwell, Alexander and Iredell counties, cold rain is expected to begin around 5 a.m. A few snowflakes can’t be ruled out as the cold air continues to move in during the afternoon, but it will mostly be rain for this area. Any snow that mixes in will have trouble accumulating due to warm ground temperatures.

Advertisement

For neighbors in Charlotte and the surrounding area, expect a rainy morning commute. Rainfall totals between 0.5 and 1 inch are expected. The chance for snow isn’t zero, but it is low. Any mixing of snow with the rain wouldn’t result in accumulation.

Wednesday morning is shaping up to be the coldest morning the area has seen since last winter. Wind chill temperatures, which is what it really feels like outside, will be in the single digits in the mountains and in the teens across the piedmont Wednesday morning.

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte Weather App for updates from the Neighborhood Storm Watch Team!