Winter Weather Advisory in place for mountain counties as storm system brings bitter cold temps

A storm system will continue to approach the area overnight giving us mostly cloudy skies.

Showers are expected to push into the region on Saturday afternoon. An icy mix of sleet and freezing rain may develop in the Mountains and Foothills at the onset of the precipitation.

The wintry weather will not last long before changing over to plain for the rest of the event. Ice accumulation could be a tenth of an inch or less, so watch for slick conditions to develop on area roads.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in affect for Watauga and Ashe counties until 7 p.m. Saturday. The rain will move out Saturday night leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the weekend.

High will hold in the 40s on Saturday before returning to the 50s by Sunday.