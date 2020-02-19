Winter Weather Advisory issued for several Charlotte neighborhoods

Mecklenburg County is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 a.m. Thursday until Midnight Friday with total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches expected. 3 inches of snow could accumulate along the I-40 corridor and 1/2 inch is predicted southeast of I-85. Alexander, Iredell, Catawba, Rowan, Cleveland, Lincoln and Gaston counties are all under the same advisories.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service beginning all day Thursday for multiple counties in the Fox 46 viewing area including Stanly, Chesterfield, Lancaster, Ashe, and Watauga. 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible.

Chances are looking better that we could see the first accumulating snow of the season.

Forecast totals are still on the light side, showing anywhere from just a dusting to two inches, but enough to impact travel in parts of the area.

When does it start? Snow may begin in the mountains by late Thursday morning, then spread over the Charlotte area and east through the afternoon and evening.

Parts of upstate South Carolina could see a rain/snow mix, then mostly snow before it moves out Thursday night. Temperatures will fall below freezing by Friday morning, so slick spots on the roads will be a concern. Sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday: 40 percent chance for AM showers. Hi: 53 Lo: 35

Thursday: 80 percent chance for rain/snow showers. Dusting possible in CLT. Hi: 53 Lo: 35

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 46 Lo: 23