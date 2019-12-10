Winter Weather Advisory issued for the mountains

article

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Ashe and Watauga counties through Wednesday morning, The National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday.

Additional advisories have been issued for Avery, Yancey, Mitchell, and Madison counties and the towns of Banner Elk, Luck, Newland, and Waynesville.

The advisory has been issued through 7 a.m. on Wednesday. An icy mix is expected to lead to freezing rain so roads will be slick.

This mixture is expected to change into snow-making travel more cumbersome.

