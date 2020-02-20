Winter Weather Advisory: Rain, sleet and snow race toward Charlotte

Drivers, be prepared for slick conditions across the Charlotte area on Thursday. Rain could affect your morning and you could be seeing flurries on your way home.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our neighborhoods starting Thursday morning and going through the evening. The precipitation will begin around 10 a.m. with a mix of rain and sleet for lower elevation areas. Neighbors in the mountain counties could see some snow starting a little earlier.

The transition to a wintry mix with more snow will occur throughout the afternoon beginning around lunchtime.

Due to the incoming weather, many schools will be closed Thursday or are doing early dismissal.

CLOSED

Avery County Schools

Ashe County Schools

Catawba County Schools

Hickory Public Schools

McDowell County Schools

Newton-Conover Schools

Rutherford County Schools

EARLY DISMISSAL

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Alexander County Schools

Anson County Schools

Caldwell County Schools

Cherokee County Schools

Iredell-Statesville Schools

Lincoln County Schools

Montgomery County Schools

Richmond County Schools

Rowan-Salisbury Schools

As temperatures drop throughout the evening hours, the precipitation will lean more towards snow throughout the I-85 corridor, but the system will be moving out of the area by 7 p.m.

Parts of upstate South Carolina could see a rain/snow mix, then mostly snow before it moves out Thursday night.

There could be accumulation of up to an inch area on grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces down I-77 into the Rock Hill area, with locally higher totals of up to three inches around the Charlotte metro.

While the precipitation is moving out early Thursday night, there is a chance for overnight refreeze, making your Friday morning commute slick and icy. Sunshine returns Friday morning and will hang around throughout the weekend as temperatures go up.

Thursday: 80 percent chance for rain/snow showers. Dusting possible in CLT. Hi: 53 Lo: 35

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 46 Lo: 23

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 56 Lo: 24