Winter Weather Advisory: Slick, icy conditions expected in several counties

A Winter Weather Advisory continues through noon Friday for areas north and west of Charlotte, where freezing rain will create a glaze of ice on elevated surfaces.

Isolated power outages are possible, along with slick spots on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The freezing rain threat won't last all day, though. By late morning, most of the region will be simply dealing with a cold rain, lasting on and off through the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s.

SCHOOL DELAYS

Alexander County Schools: 3-hour delay

Burke County Schools: 2-hour delay

Caldwell County Schools: 2-hour delay

Catawba County Schools: 3-hour delay

Hickory Public Schools: 3-hour delay

Newton-Conover Schools: 3-hour delay

Light icing will be possible during the AM drive. After the morning, it's all cold rain.

A few showers may linger into Saturday, otherwise expect an overall drier weekend with slightly warmer temperatures. The sun returns by the end of the day Saturday, with more sunshine Sunday as highs top out close to 60 degrees.

The overall unsettled pattern continues, however. Expect more rain by late Monday through Tuesday.

Thursday: Sunny. Hi: 49 Lo: 33

Friday: 90 percent chance for rain. Freezing rain threat early. Hi: 42 Lo: 41

Saturday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for morning showers. Hi: 57 Lo: 40

