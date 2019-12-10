Expand / Collapse search

Winter weather prompts school closings, delays in NC mountain counties

Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
Weather
FOX 46 Charlotte

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Dry but cold high pressure will begin settling in behind a departing cold front today and persist through Thursday. Another round of brief wintry weather is possible early Friday as a coastal storm brings another round of moisture, but the bulk of this precipitation should fall as cold rain.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Ashe and Watauga counties Wednesday morning, The National Weather Service confirmed.

Additional advisories were issued for Avery, Yancey, Mitchell, and Madison counties and the towns of Banner Elk, Luck, Newland, and Waynesville.

The advisory was issued through 7 a.m. on Wednesday. An icy mix is expected to lead to freezing rain so roads will be slick.

Expect highs to only reach the 50s on Wednesday, Dec. 11 

This mixture is expected to change into snow-making travel more cumbersome.

WEDNESDAY SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

Wednesday: Clearing skies. Hi: 53 Lo: 29

Thursday: Sunny and cooler. Hi: 50 Lo: 34

Friday: Cloudy with a 90 percent chance for showers. Hi: 45 Lo: 43

Stay plugged into the weather by downloading the FOX 46 weather app.