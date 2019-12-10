Winter weather prompts school closings, delays in NC mountain counties

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Ashe and Watauga counties Wednesday morning, The National Weather Service confirmed.

Additional advisories were issued for Avery, Yancey, Mitchell, and Madison counties and the towns of Banner Elk, Luck, Newland, and Waynesville.

The advisory was issued through 7 a.m. on Wednesday. An icy mix is expected to lead to freezing rain so roads will be slick.

Expect highs to only reach the 50s on Wednesday, Dec. 11

This mixture is expected to change into snow-making travel more cumbersome.

WEDNESDAY SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

Wednesday: Clearing skies. Hi: 53 Lo: 29

Advertisement

Thursday: Sunny and cooler. Hi: 50 Lo: 34

Friday: Cloudy with a 90 percent chance for showers. Hi: 45 Lo: 43

Stay plugged into the weather by downloading the FOX 46 weather app.