Wintry mix expected in North Carolina mountain counties Tuesday

A chilly start Monday morning, but a beautiful afternoon ahead. Plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday will bring morning rain for the metro and the chance for snow and sleet for the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Ashe, Avery, Watauga counties, and the Burke and Caldwell Mountains.

Snow and sleet may impact travel Tuesday morning

Sleet and snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches are expected Tuesday morning for those areas.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Hi: 59

Tuesday: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Hi: 54

